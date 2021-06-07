Alicia Silverstone recreates iconic Clueless moment in her TikTok debut

Alicia Silverstone has recreated an iconic Clueless moment in her TikTok debut.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of Cher in the 1995 comedy – a rich, popular teenager living in Beverley Hills.

The 44-year-old joined TikTok over the weekend, and recreated the iconic ‘As if!’ scene with her 10-year-old son Bear Blu.

The video has already received over 6.5million likes, and been viewed over 29million times.

Alicia captioned the post: “Ugh! As if… I wouldn’t join TikTok. 😉💛😘”

Commenting on the viral clip, one fan wrote: “My life is complete now.”

A second commented: “MY FAV THING EVER OH MY,” while a third user penned: “She still has the iconic checkered jacket YESSS.”

Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone)