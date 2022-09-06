Alex Rodriguez ‘splits from 25-year-old model Kathryne Padgett’

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly split from fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

The former professional baseball star, 47, was first linked to the 25-year-old beauty back in January.

According to Page Six, the pair recently called it quits, but remain on good terms.

EXCLUSIVE: A-Rod is single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett https://t.co/7oDTlwjKkc pic.twitter.com/wOdtPL0Yr0 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 5, 2022

A source told the publication: “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.”

“Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family,” the insider added.

A second source said of Alex and Kathryne’s romance: ”They parted ways, but remain great friends. He’s concentrating on his family and his businesses.”

Alex’s relationship with Kathryne came after his high-profile from Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple began dating in February 2017, but called things off in April 2021 – two years after he proposed to her.

J-Lo rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck just one month later – 17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

Bennifer got engaged for a second time earlier this year, and they tied the knot in July.