Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn marry for a SECOND time

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have married for a second time on the Greek island of Paros.

On Monday, the German model revealed she and her husband tied the knot for a second time at a beach-front ceremony during a family holiday with their 11-month-old daughter Luca Malaika.

Toni shared a sweet 10-second video on Instagram, and captioned the post: “Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream. Collecting all pictures.. stay tuned ♾️🇬🇷🤍.”

The blonde beauty wore an elegant, backless white dress with a floor-length veil attached to her sleeked bun.

Alex wore an untraditional cream suit, with an unbuttoned white shirt as the pair stood windswept on rocky shoreline.

The couple originally began dating in 2018 before they co-starred as Liam and Olivia in Agata Alexander’s 2021 sci-fi directorial debut Warning alongside his father Richard Pettyfer.

They first tied the knot in November 2020 at an intimate ceremony in the model’s hometown of Hamburg, just ten months after their Christmas engagement.

