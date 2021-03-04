Alec Baldwin quits Twitter after receiving backlash over Gillian Anderson comment

The actor has said the social media platform is full of "haters"

Alec Baldwin has quit Twitter, after receiving backlash over a comment he made about Gillian Anderson.

On Sunday night, fans were surprised by the actress’ real-life American accent at the Golden Globes, as she’s best known for playing British roles.

On Wednesday, Alec shared a CNN article titled ‘Gillian Anderson’s American accent throws some people off,’ alongside the caption: “Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating.”

The 30 Rock star was subtly referencing the backlash his wife Hilaria received late last year – after she was accused of ‘faking’ her Spanish accent, and misrepresenting her heritage.

Hours after Alec shared CNN’s article about Gillian, the 62-year-old deactivated his Twitter account.

Explaining his decision in a video posted on Instagram, the father-of-seven said: “Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today.”

“I just wrote, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ And of course, you can’t do any irony on Twitter—you can’t do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such [an] uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now.”

Alec said he’s a “huge fan” of Gillian, and insisted his comment was meant to “illustrate the point that multicultural expressions of anyone… that’s your business”.

“But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a**holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a**hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator…,” he continued.

“And I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like.”

The actor added: “The problem with Twitter is, there was a lot of haters.”