Alec Baldwin admits he may never act again after fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has admitted he may never act again after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

The 42-year-old was tragically killed on the set of Rust in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

In his first televised interview since her death, the 63-year-old got emotional as he opened about the incident during an ABC News Special.

NOW STREAMING: Alec Baldwin. The first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie ‘Rust’. The emotional @ABC News Exclusive Special with @GStephanopoulos is now streaming on @Hulu. #BaldwinABC https://t.co/pLg0I1TQKU pic.twitter.com/nA1QyE2rVp — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 3, 2021

Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the actor confessed: “I couldn’t give a s**t about my career anymore.”

When asked if he thinks his acting career is “over”, Alec replied: “It could be.”

During the interview, which aired in the early hours of Friday morning, Alec confirmed that he held the gun that killed Halyna, but insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger”.

Recalling the day of the shooting, which occurred on set in New Mexico on October 21, Alec said he was rehearsing a scene and Halyna was directing his every move.

“She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle,” he said.

“I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”

In order to get the shot, the actor said he needed to cock the gun – but not fire it.

“I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” he recalled.

When asked if he pulled the trigger of the gun, Alec replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

The actor said he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened”, but insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for Halyna’s death.

“Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,” he confessed.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he worries about being criminally charged, Alec Baldwin says: “I don’t. I’ve been told by people who are in the know…that it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.” Read more: https://t.co/zYugqKzjNu #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/msTJuJDDl1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

“I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

Police are currently investigating the incident, but Alec doesn’t believe he will face criminal charges.

The 63-year-old said he was told the gun was “safe” by crew members in charge of checking weapons, and insisted he has “nothing to hide”.

“I’ve been told by people in the know… that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally,” he told viewers.

