Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 38-year-old wrote: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena.”

“9-22-22 🤍✨ 6lbs 13oz🤍✨ Both she and I are happy and healthy.”

Hilaria continued: “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

“Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨”

Announcing her pregnancy back in April, Hilaria shared a video of herself and Alec telling their children the exciting news.

She wrote on Instagram: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”

She continued: “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex Kim Basinger.