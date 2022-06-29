Alabama Barker shares update on her father Travis following his hospitalisation

Alabama Barker has shared an update on her father Travis, after he was rushed to hospital on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old took to TikTok earlier today to share a snap of her holding her dad’s hand in the hospital.

She captioned the since-deleted post: “Please say a prayer.”

Travis’ face wasn’t shown in the photo, however, he is clearly sitting up in a hospital bed as he used his phone.

A white medical bracelet could be seen on his wrist, however his daughter hid his personal information with a pink heart emoji.

The singer, 46, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with his wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side.

In photos published by TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was seen lying on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Travis Barker hospitalized, his wife Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the hospital by his side. https://t.co/SROKmGn37K — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2022

Alabama, who Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly afterwards: “Please send your prayers.”

It is not yet known why Travis has been hospitalised, but he shared a cryptic tweet on Tuesday evening.

He wrote: “God save me.”

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022