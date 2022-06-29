Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Alabama Barker shares update on her father Travis following his hospitalisation

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Alabama Barker has shared an update on her father Travis, after he was rushed to hospital on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old took to TikTok earlier today to share a snap of her holding her dad’s hand in the hospital.

She captioned the since-deleted post: “Please say a prayer.”

TikTok @alabamabarker

Travis’ face wasn’t shown in the photo, however, he is clearly sitting up in a hospital bed as he used his phone.

A white medical bracelet could be seen on his wrist, however his daughter hid his personal information with a pink heart emoji.

The singer, 46, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday with his wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side.

In photos published by TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was seen lying on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Alabama, who Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly afterwards: “Please send your prayers.”

It is not yet known why Travis has been hospitalised, but he shared a cryptic tweet on Tuesday evening.

He wrote: “God save me.”

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us