Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele elope in romantic Moroccan ceremony

Adrian Grenier has eloped with his wife Jordan Roemmele in a romantic Moroccan ceremony.

The actor shared the news on Instagram by posting a series of photos of the newlyweds, against a sun-setting Moroccan backdrop.

“I’ve always been romantic,” he captioned the sweet post, “Since I was born I had a pure visions of love.”

“My essential core dreamed of one day being bonded with another. In fact I declared to my mother at the mere age of 8, ‘Mom, I am a one woman man!'” “But like in any great love story I got off track. I was blinded and numb, lost in shadow. Afraid, cynical, surrounded by so many, but alone,” he continued. “You came into my life and with a cosmic wallop upside my soul, and I was moved back to love,” Adrian wrote of his beloved.

“You shook me awake, and I remembered…I AM a one woman man. And you are my one woman.”

The couple matched in all-white attire, as Jordan donned a simple v-neck lace detailed dress and held a small bouquet of red roses.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old said, “It wasn’t planned… We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco.”

“We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment,” he recalled.

“They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air.”

The couple have been linked since 2017, but rarely share details of their relationship to the realm of social media.