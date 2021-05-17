Addison Rae reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance with Travis Barker

Addison Rae has reacted to Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance with Travis Barker.

The TikTok star became close friends with Kourtney in March last year, and has since appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 20-year-old hosted the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she shared her thoughts on Kourtney’s new romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Addison said: “I’m obsessed. I love Kourtney and I love Travis, they’re both amazing people and I wish them the best, they’re so cute.”

The social media sensation also opened up about her relationship with Kourtney’s younger sister Kim, saying: “She just gave me great advice.”

“I think the entire family has always been so sweet to me and so loving and caring, just giving me advice on how to keep my spirits up especially in the tough times that come with, you know, kind of being under pressure in the spotlight sometimes.”

She added: “But they’re all amazing, I love the Kardashian family so much.”

When asked would she ever consider her own reality show, Addison said: “I don’t know, I don’t know,” “I feel like reality is a tough world to get into, so I’m not rushing into anything, but who knows? Maybe one day.”