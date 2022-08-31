Addison Rae ‘mortified’ over her mother’s new romance with Yung Gravy 

Addison Rae is reportedly mortified over her mother Sheri Nicole Easterling’s new romance with Yung Gravy.

The pair, who have a 17 year age gap, made their first public appearance together on the MTV VMA black carpet on Sunday.

It has since been reported that the 21-year-old TikTok star is “mortified” over the recent drama between her mom and dad Monty Lopez, both of whom she unfollowed on Instagram.

Sheri and Mont, who are also parents to sons Enzo and Lucas, divorced years ago then remarried in 2017, but have since separated.

A source told Page Six: “Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years”.

“But everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her”.

Sheri, 42, stepped out at the MTV VMAs with her new beau Yung Gravy, 26, on Sunday.

Speaking to People at the time, the rapper, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, said: “We met online. Yeah. We connected right away. I’m from the furthest north as it gets, she’s from the furthest south it gets.”

“I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match”.

Monty has since lashed out at his ex’s new relationship on Instagram.

He wrote: “Unbothered. Thank you Yung Gravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her!”

“Never let a woman make you choose between her and your blood child!”