Adam Sandler addresses viral video of him getting turned away from a restaurant

Adam Sandler has addressed a viral video of him getting turned away from a restaurant.

Dayanna Rodas took to TikTok last month to share a clip of CCTV footage of the Hollywood actor entering an iHop restaurant with his daughter.

The 17-year-old admitted she didn’t recognise the star, who was wearing a face mask, and told him that there was a 30-minute wait for a table.

Adam then left the restaurant before the hostess realised who he was.

Wearing the clown filter on her face, Dayanna wrote: “Not realising its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for iHop.”

One user commented: “Howwwww did you not recognize him?” while another wrote: “He dresses so normal I wouldn’t have been able to tell either.”

The video has been viewed over 11million times, and Adam has since reacted to the viral clip.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, he joked: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes.”

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021