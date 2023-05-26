ABBA rule out reunion for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

ABBA have ruled out a reunion for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 68th annual contest will be held in Sweden, after Loreen’s victory with her song Tattoo.

Next year will mark 50 years since ABBA won the Eurovision with Waterloo.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight’s Thursday edition, Benny Andersson said there’s “no way” that ABBA will reunite or even walk the Eurovision stage together.

“I don’t want to. And if I don’t want to, the others won’t,” he said.

“It’s the same for all four of us. Someone says no – it’s a no.”

Björn Ulvaeus added: “We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being on stage.”

ABBA shot to fame when they won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, with their hit song Waterloo.

The foursome consisted of Benny, Björn, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Björn and Agnetha married in 1971, but divorced in 1980; meanwhile Benny and Anni-Frid married in 1978, but divorced in 1981.

Collectively, the band has sold more than 400 million albums and singles worldwide.