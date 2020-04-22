Aaron Carter confirms he’s expecting first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin

His girlfriend was arrested for domestic violence less than a month ago

Aaron Carter has revealed that he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin.

The singer made the announcement on an Instagram Live, and shared what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he informed his fans. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

“This is the official announcement. We’re pregnant,” he confirmed.

Speaking to People magazine, Aaron said: “This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad.”

“I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

The news comes after the singer’s girlfriend was arrested for felony domestic abuse just a few weeks ago.

According to TMZ, the police were called to Aaron’s home on March 29 for a domestic violence call, and Melanie was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.

However, Aaron has confirmed the charges against Melanie have been dropped.

