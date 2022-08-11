A$AP Rocky facing legal action from longtime friend over alleged shooting incident

A$AP Rocky is facing legal action from his longtime friend over an alleged shooting incident in November 2021.

Former A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, has come forward as the man the rapper allegedly shot last year.

According to Rolling Stone, he now plans to file a civil suit against his high school best friend.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested back in April on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon over the alleged shooting.

Police withheld the victim’s name at the time.

The rapper has not been charged, but is set to appear in court on August 17 over the alleged incident.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Terell’s attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz claimed the rapper coaxed his childhood friend to an obscure location in Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.”

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the statement alleged.

“After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Terell, who works as a talent manager and producer, claims that the rapper inflicted minor injuries to his left hand during the incident.

According to the statement, the entire incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

News of the alleged shooting broke back in April after A$AP Rocky was arrested shortly after landing at LAX airport following a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna.

The 33-year-old, who is yet to publicly address the incident, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, but was released from jail after posting a $550,000 bond.

LA police claimed at the time of his arrest that the rapper had fired at the man several times during the altercation.

According to the statement, Terell has suffered “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.”

Terell and Rakim became friends during their days at New York’s Bayard Rustin High School.

Terell did not rap for the group, but had been involved since its early days, with A$AP Rocky crediting him with bringing him into the A$AP Mob – which was formed by the late A$AP Yams, as well as A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz and A$AP Kham circa 2006.

A$AP Rocky’s ‘Purple Swag’ brought the A$AP Mob to the limelight in 2011 – Terell appears in the music video which was filmed in his apartment.

Later in 2011, A$AP Rocky signed a deal with Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records, and admitted he had wanted to sign with “the right partner that can help get a bigger platform to get me and my A$AP crew’s music and movement out.”