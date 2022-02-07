A timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s romance

Following the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child, we have taken a look back on their romance so far.

The couple were first linked back in 2017, and they’ve been through a lot together since.

Here’s a timeline of Kylie and Travis’ relationship so far:

April 2017.

Kylie and Travis first sparked romance rumours at Coachella in April, 2017.

A source told E! News at the time: “It hasn’t developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure.”

That same week, the reality star and the rapper were spotted out and about at a mall in Houston, Texas.

A few days later, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Boston while Travis was on tour.

Kylie also flew to New York to be with her beau on his 25th birthday on April 30, 2017.

May 2017.

Kylie and Travis went on their first vacation together in May, 2017.

The hot new couple were spotted with their arms around each other in Miami.

June 2017.

Making things permanent, Kylie and Travis got matching tattoos in June, 2017.

The pair both got a little butterfly inked on their lower calf.

August 2017.

Kylie celebrated her 20th birthday in August 2017, and it is believed Travis gifted her a diamond butterfly necklace.

In the weeks and months following her birthday celebration, Kylie decided to take a step back from the spotlight, as she was secretly pregnant with the couple’s first child.

February 2018.

Kylie broke the internet when she announced she had given birth to a baby girl on February 1, 2018.

Sharing the exciting news of Stormi Webster’s birth on Instagram at the time, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote: “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She also shared a YouTube video that documenter her pregnancy journey, which was titled ‘To Our Daughter’.

May 2018.

Kylie, Travis and their daughter Stormi jetted off to Barbados in May 2018. This was their first holiday as a family of three.

Later that month, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala.

It was also Kylie’s first public event since the arrival of her baby girl.

November 2018.

Kylie shared a sweet photo of Travis cradling Stormi on Instagram ahead of his Astroworld gig in Houston.

She captioned the post: “only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.”

February 2019.

Kylie shared this loved-up snap with Travis, which she captioned: “baby #2?”

The post sent fans into a frenzy, but it wasn’t until two years later that the couple became pregnant with their second child.

May 2019.

The couple attended their second annual Met Gala together in May 2019.

This time round, Kylie wore a purple wig with purple feather statement gown.

August 2019.

Travied gifted Kylie a custom-made, diamond-encrusted chain pendant by Eliantte bearing the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo for her 22nd birthday.

October 2019.

Kylie and Travis split in October 2019.

A source told E! News at the time: “Kylie and Travis aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.”

“It’s not a firm split. They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month. They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”

“Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,” the insider said. “She would never take that away from him.”

The couple continued to co-parent their daughter Stormi, and fans stayed hopeful that they would get back together again.

May 2021.

Kylie shut down claims she was in an “open relationship” with Stormi’s father in May last year.

She tweeted at the time: “i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

September 2021

In September 2021, Kylie announced she was expecting her second child with Travis, after they rekindled their romance.

She shared the exciting news with a video shared on Instagram, which documented the moment she found out she was pregnant, the moment she told her boyfriend and family, and ended the clip with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her belly.

February 2022

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child on February 2nd, 2022.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand, Kylie wrote on Instagram on February 6th: “💙 2/2/22.”

E! News has confirmed that the KUWTK star gave birth to a baby boy, who was born a day after Stormi’s birthday.