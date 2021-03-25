The actress will play the late royal in an upcoming movie

A new photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released.

The 30-year-old will play the beloved royal in an upcoming movie called ‘Spencer’, which is being directed by Pablo Larraín.

The image was released by production company Shoebox Films today, as filming moved from Germany to the UK.

The photo shows Kristen looking straight into the camera, wearing a replica of Diana’s sapphire engagement ring – which is now worn by Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton.

Spencer is set for release later this year, before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 2022.

The Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The film will focus on one weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the Royal family for Christmas as Sandringham – and decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Poldark star Jack Farthing is set to play Prince Charles in the movie.