A Complete Timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called off their engagement.

Although the couple went public with their romance in 2017, the singer and the former baseball player have technically known each other since 1999.

Want to know how J.Lo and A-Rod came to be? Check out our complete timeline of their relationship history below…

1999

Jennifer and Alex first met back in 1999, when he played baseball for the Seattle Mariners.

In October 2018, A-Rod shared a photo of the poster J.Lo signed for him at the time.

He captioned the post: #TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo.”

2017

Fast forward to 2017, Jennifer and Alex were rumoured to be dating in March.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Weeks later, the couple made their romance Instagram official when J.Lo shared a photo of them watching a Yankees game together.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer revealed that Alex made the first move by inviting her to dinner.

One month later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

After less than a year of dating, Jennifer and Alex decided to move in together that October, merging their two families.

The actress shares twins Max and Emme, 12, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Alex is also father to his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 – who he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

2018

In 2018, Jennifer and Alex continued to flaunt their romance, and attended their second Met Gala together.

In July, the couple posted sweet tributes to each other on their birthdays.

At the time, Alex wrote on Instagram: “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!).”

“I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others.”

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”

In her birthday tribute to Alex, Jennifer wrote on Instagram: “Baby, spending time with you over the past year and a half…getting to know the real you more and more…I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go.”

“But I am most impressed by the man you strive to be…growing everyday… reaching for new heights, new understanding, new dreams and new goals. YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR, a force of nature, a visionary and a gentleman.”

“I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Macho Bello. Te Adoro.”

2019

Jennifer and Alex took their relationship to the next level in March 2019 when they got engaged.

The sports star proposed to the songstress in the Bahamas, after two years of dating.

Alex announced the news by sharing a photo of a massive diamond ring on Jennifer’s hand, alongside the caption: “She said yes.”

Months later, the couple celebrated their engagement by throwing a party in September 2019.

Both stars shared photos from the bash on Instagram at the time, and Alex wrote: “So great celebrating with family and close friends last night.”

2020

Following the success of her movie Hustlers in 2019, which nabbed her multiple award nominations, Jennifer focused her attention on wedding planning in early 2020.

But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March, the couple were forced to postpone their summer wedding, as they quarantined with their families in Miami.

Fast forward to December, Jennifer admitted they weren’t in a rush to get married.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his radio show, she said: “At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?'”

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all.”

“So in March or April we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going: ‘This is maybe not gonna happen. Italy’s the worst place in the world [for coronavirus cases].’ And we were gonna get married in Italy.”

“It was just a little disappointing and you just think to yourself: ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.’ It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it and I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush.”

“It will happen when it happens,” she added.

2021

In early 2021, J.Lo and A-Rod appeared stronger than ever when they flew to Washington for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration.

The 51-year-old performed ‘This Land is Your Land’ at the ceremony, and the couple shared loved-up snaps from the steps of Capitol Hill.

But just two months later, Page Six reported that the couple had broken up, two years after they got engaged.

One day after their rumoured split hit headlines, Jennifer and A-Rod confirmed they were still together by telling TMZ: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

The couple then put on a united front in the Dominican Republic, where J.Lo was shooting her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding.

Sadly, Jennifer and Alex’s attempts to save their relationship didn’t work as the couple confirmed their split on April 15, 2021.

In a joint statement shared with Today, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.