5SOS postpone gig after drummer Ashton Irwin is rushed to hospital

5SOS have postponed an upcoming gig, after their drummer Ashton Irwin took ill during their Texas concert on Sunday.

Only 45 minutes into their set, the 27-year-old began experiencing stroke-like symptoms, and he was rushed to hospital.

The band has since issued a statement on Ashton’s condition on their Instagram Story.

The statement began: “As you may have heard, last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show.”

After the drummer was “taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review,” it was revealed that he had suffered “extreme heat exhaustion.”

“Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well. We apologise to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short.”

A follow-up statement was released two hours later, explaining that 5SOS would have to postpone their Arkansas gig on Tuesday due to “medical advice.”

“We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to you plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives ❤️,” the statement said.

“In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness.”

Ashton also released a statement of his own on Monday, thanking his fans “for the love.”

The drummer tweeted: “I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by heat exhaustion and overheating on stage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show then and there.”

“It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion,” he continued.

“I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.”

“I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you,” he gushed.

“This is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X”