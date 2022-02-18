50 Cent hits back at body shaming trolls after Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has hit back at body shaming trolls on social media, following his halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

The rapper made a surprise appearance during the halftime show, joining Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar on stage.

The 46-year-old made an entrance by appearing upside down, which was a nod to the music video for his debut single In Da Club.

The performance was widely praised on social media, but the rapper received some cruel comments about his weight online.

However, 50 refused to let the comments get to him and laughed them off in a post shared on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of him and Eminem backstage, he wrote: “They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them.”

“Fat shaming only applies when your [sic] ashamed of your fat. LOL,” he added.

A host of fans shared their support for 50 in the comment section, with one fan writing: “Yeah you tell em 50! No insecurity around here 🔥🔥🔥.”

Another commented: “My mans not even fat lol.”

A third fan wrote: “S**t I wish I had that muscle mass.”