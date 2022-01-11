5 Seconds Of Summer star reveals he secretly got married last year

5 Seconds Of Summer star Michael Clifford has revealed he secretly married his longterm girlfriend Crystal Leigh last year.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today – following their secret ceremony in 2021.

The 26-year-old musician proposed to Crystal in January 2019, and the couple’s original plan was to wed in Bali on their fifth anniversary, January 11th, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michael clifford (@michaelclifford)

However, the pair were forced to change their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Michael and Crystal hosted a “secret save the date gathering” at their home, where they signed the legal documents with just their wedding party present.

The couple shared photos from the intimate event with PEOPLE today, and Michael’s bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin were in attendance.

Speaking about the day, the pair said: “We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID. To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us too — officially Mr. and Mrs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

While Michael and Crystal are now legally married, they saved some special moments for their official ceremony, which will be held at a later date.

“I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony so I’m able to enjoy them with my mom,” Crystal said.

“We’re actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.”