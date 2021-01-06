2021 Grammy Awards officially postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The highly anticipated awards show was due to take place this month

The 2021 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The highly anticipated awards show was set to take place on January 31, but has since been pushed back to March 14, as hospitalisations in LA reach critical levels.

The news was confirmed in an official statement released on Tuesday, which read: “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.”

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

“We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

The ceremony, set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, is due to take place in the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The news comes after the Los Angeles Times reported LA County hit a death toll of over 11,000 coronavirus related deaths, with 237 deaths reported on Tuesday alone.

