16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has died at the age of 26.

The young mom appeared on the MTV series in 2014 alongside her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor and their daughter Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor.

Jordan’s episode documented her struggles with unemployment, homelessness and being disowned by her family, as her parents did not approve of her relationship with Derek.

Her father Dennis shared the sad news on Facebook, writing: “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”

Jordan’s cause of death has not been revealed.

A rep for Jordan told E! News: “This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person. Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically.”

“I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years.”

“Life wasn’t always kind to her so now she is able to be at peace.”