Vogue Williams pokes fun at her connection to the Royal family

Vogue Williams has poked fun at her connection to the British Royal family.

The TV presenter’s husband Spencer is the younger brother of James Matthews, who is married to Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa.

During her appearance on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, Vogue was asked if she’s ever given clothes to her sister-in-law Pippa during a chat about environmentalism.

Vogue laughed: “That’s a good way of getting in with that!”

Angela then explained to the audience: “For the people that don’t know, you are now connected to Royals. So Spencer’s brother is married to Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s sister…”

“So does that mean if a good few of them get caught doing other bits and pieces you might actually be in line?”

Vogue replied: “You know I think I might be in there. I don’t want to get ahead of myself but I don’t see why not!”

Angela then showed a photo of Vogue’s husband with Prince Harry and Prince William, and the Howth native joked Spencer was only “thrilled” to be photographed with them.

The mum-of-two, who is expecting their third child, then poked fun at Spencer’s poshness by saying: “He tried to slag my accent today, and I was like ‘have you heard yourself?'”

“He’s so posh, and sometimes I bring him out with my mates and he says stuff and they are kind of taken aback cause he is that posh.”

Vogue also confirmed their eldest child Theodore has picked up his father’s posh accent, but insisted there’s still “a little bit of Irish in there”.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything airs tonight at 9.50pm on RTÉ One.