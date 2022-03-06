Gossies 2022: Model of the Year – sponsored by humm

The Gossies 2022 are back with a bang, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the glitzy awards ceremony will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin on April 8th.

The Gossies will be broadcast online in full on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Promising to be our best awards show to date, a host of Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

We’re honouring the best in the Irish modelling industry at The Gossies once again this year.

Over the past 12 months, these nominees have continued to land huge campaigns with major fashion and beauty brands, and modelled the latest trends on TV.

Vote for Model of the Year, sponsored by humm, below:

humm is the ultimate buy now, pay later solution – and they offer a range of payment plans to suit you.

The payment plan facility allows you to budget better by paying off items in instalments, whether you’re purchasing something for under €500, or over €1000.

Check out humm‘s full list of retail partners here.

Voting for The Gossies 2022 closes on March 20th at midnight.