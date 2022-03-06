Gossies 2022: Best TV Show

The Gossies 2022 are back with a bang, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the glitzy awards ceremony will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin on April 8th.

The Gossies will be broadcast online in full on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Promising to be our best awards show to date, a host of Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

While in and out of lockdowns over the last 12 months, we could always rely on TV to keep us entertained.

From hit Irish dramas like Kin and Smother, to reality shows like First Dates Ireland and Gogglebox Ireland, these programmes were always at the top of our must-watch list.

Vote for Best TV Show below:

Voting for The Gossies 2022 closes on March 20th at midnight.