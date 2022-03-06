Gossies 2022: Best Movie – Sponsored by O’Donnells Crisps

The Gossies 2022 are back with a bang, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the glitzy awards ceremony will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin on April 8th.

The Gossies will be broadcast online in full on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Promising to be our best awards show to date, a host of Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

Despite all the obstacles facing productions over the last two years, some incredible Irish films have come out over the past 12 months.

From Kenneth Branagh’s heartwarming coming-of-age drama Belfast, to the hilarious Irish comedy Deadly Cuts, these films were an absolute joy to watch.

Vote for Best Movie, sponsored by O’Donnells Crisps, below:

Voting for The Gossies 2022 closes on March 20th at midnight.