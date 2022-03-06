Gossies 2022: Best Actress – Sponsored by NOW

The Gossies 2022 are back with a bang, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the glitzy awards ceremony will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin on April 8th.

The Gossies will be broadcast online in full on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Promising to be our best awards show to date, a host of Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

There are so many talented women in the Best Actress category this year, including stars from the big screen to the TV.

From Clare Dunne stealing the show in RTÉ’s crime drama Kin, to Jessie Buckley dominating awards seasons once again for her role in The Lost Daughter, these nominees are all killing it on camera.

Sponsored by NOW, vote for Best Actress below:

Voting for The Gossies 2022 closes on March 20th at midnight.