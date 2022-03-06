Gossies 2022: Best Actor

The Gossies 2022 are back with a bang, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the glitzy awards ceremony will take place at The Convention Centre Dublin on April 8th.

The Gossies will be broadcast online in full on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Promising to be our best awards show to date, a host of Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

As always, the Best Actor category is bursting with Irish talent once again this year, including long-time favourites and some newer faces.

From Barry Keoghan’s starring role in a major Marvel movie, to Jamie Dornan receiving critical acclaim for his part in Belfast, these actors are always a pleasure to watch on screen.

Vote for Best Actor below:

Voting for The Gossies 2022 closes on March 20th at midnight.