The Gossies 2021: Star of the Year

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by top TV presenter Lucy Kennedy – and this year our theme is: Hollywood Glamour.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, before the awards is broadcast to the public online on March 7th.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

This year we have created a special category to reward people in the limelight who gave back to community, and really made a difference over the last 12 months.

There have been so many incredible acts of kindness this year from some of our favourite stars.

From Conor McGregor donating over €1.3 million in PPE and medical equipment at the start of the pandemic, to Robbie and Claudine Keane launching a fundraiser for hospitals across Ireland.

Plus singer Erica Cody used her platform to raise awareness of racism in Ireland, and

the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

