The Gossies 2021: Most Stylish Man

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

Our Most Stylish Man category is jam-packed full of fashionable men this year.

Despite the pandemic, these nominees have been showcasing their style across social media and on TV over the past year.

Whether they love a good suit, or prefer a more casual get up – these guys always nail their OOTD.

Vote below:

Most Stylish Man Paul Mescal Barry Keoghan James Kavanagh Nicky Byrne Stephen Byrne Brian Dowling Conor O'Donohue Greg O'Shea James Patrice Vote

Voting closes on February 21st at midnight.