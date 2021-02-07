The Gossies 2021: Influencer Of The Year – sponsored by One4All.ie

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by top TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th. And this year our theme is: Hollywood Glamour.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

Influencers have continued to thrive over the past 12 months, despite the pandemic.

While we were stuck in lockdown for a large chunk of 2020, these nominees kept us entertained with their content, whether it was fashion, beauty or getting honest with their followers.

Alongside their usual OOTDs and makeup tutorials, many influencers used their platform to promote the guidelines – and raise money for charities affected by Covid-19.

Sponsored by One4All.ie, vote for Influencer of the Year here:

Influencer of the Year Louise Cooney Lisa Jordan Terrie McEvoy Rosie Connolly Lisa McGowan Erika Fox Roz Purcell Lucy Fitz Niamh Cullen Vote

Voting closes on February 21st at midnight.