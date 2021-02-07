The Gossies 2021: Best TV Show

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

We’ve watched more TV than ever before over the past 12 months, so it’s no surprise we have a long list of nominees in this category.

From our favourite talk shows, to Irish dramas that brought us to tears, we were truly spoiled for choice with TV programmes this year.

Vote below:

Best TV Show DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland Normal People Lodging With Lucy The Late Late Show Dancing With The Stars Fair City Gogglebox Ireland The Young Offenders The Tommy Tiernan Show Vote

Voting closes on February 21st at midnight.