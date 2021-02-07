The Gossies 2021: Best Social Media Star – sponsored by O’Donnell’s Crisps

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by top TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th. And this year our theme is: Hollywood Glamour.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

Best Social Media Star is always one of the most competitive categories each year.

Social media has become our main source of entertainment over the past few months, and these nominees have offered us a sense of escapism during such a difficult time.

Whether they made you laugh out loud in a comedy sketch, or inspired you to try a new makeup look – they’ve managed to create amazing content in the midst of a pandemic.

Vote for your favourite Social Media Star, sponsored by O’Donnell’s Crisps below:

Best Social Media Star James Kavanagh Tadgh Fleming James Patrice Fionnuala Jay The 2 Johnnies Trisha's Transformation Marty Guilfoyle Jen's Journey Carl Mullan Vote

Voting closes February 21st at midnight.