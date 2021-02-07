The Gossies 2021: Best Music Act

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7 – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

Once again, we’re honouring some of the best Irish artists in the industry this year.

The past 12 months have been extremely tough for music industry, as gigs were cancelled across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being faced with tough times, these nominees kept us entertained by releasing new music, and performing at virtual concerts.

Vote for your Best Music Act below:

Best Music Act Chasing Abbey Erica Cody Dermot Kennedy Lyra Niall Horan Wild Youth Mango X MathMan Picture This Aimée Ronan Keating Vote

Voting closes on February 21st at midnight.