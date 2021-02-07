The Gossies 2021: Best Movie

The Gossies 2021 is sponsored by Life Style Sports

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by top TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th. And this year our theme is: Hollywood Glamour.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we were treated to some incredible Irish films over the past 12 months.

From heartwarming coming-of-age stories, to docu-films about legendary singers – these films made a big impact this year.

Vote below:

Best Movie Dating Amber Calm With Horses Wolfwalkers Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan The Racer Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away Rialto Vote

Voting closes on February 21st at midnight.