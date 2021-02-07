The Gossies 2021: Best Celebrity Stylist

The Gossies 2021 are sponsored by Life Style Sports

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by top TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th. And this year our theme is: Hollywood Glamour.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

The Best Celebrity Stylist category is packed full of the biggest names in fashion this year.

Whether they’re styling celebrities for magazine shoots, or picking the perfect looks forr fashion segments on our TV screens – these nominees have serious talent.

