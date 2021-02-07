The Gossies 2021 are sponsored by Life Style Sports

The Gossies 2021: Best Female TV Presenter – sponsored by Mini Cooper

The Gossies 2021 are back with a bang, and this year we’re going virtual!

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the glitzy awards show will be hosted by top TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

The event will be hosted live on March 6th with our nominees virtually, with the awards being broadcast to the public online on March 7th. And this year our theme is: Hollywood Glamour.

So you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between, and all the glitz and glam from the comfort of your own home.

We have some incredibly talented contenders in our Best Female TV Presenter category this year, sponsored by Mini.

Whether they’re hosting our favourite morning show, or discussing important topics on a panel programme – these ladies have been killing it over the past 12 months.

Sponsored by Mini, vote for your favourite presenter below:

Best Female TV Presenter Deirdre O'Kane (Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny) Jennifer Zamparelli (Dancing With The Stars) Anna Daly (Ireland AM) Lucy Kennedy (Lodging with Lucy) Glenda Gilson (Ireland AM) Laura Whitmore (Love Island) Blathnaid Treacy (National Lottery) Nuala Carey (RTÉ Weather) Kathryn Thomas (Operation Transformation) Miriam O'Callaghan (Late Late Show, Prime Time) Claire Byrne (Claire Byrne Live) Karen Koster (Ireland AM) Muireann O'Connell (The Six O'Clock Show) Vote

Voting closes on February 21st at midnight.