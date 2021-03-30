Your step-by-step routine to achieve the perfect self-tan

The sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer which only means one thing – summer is just around the corner.

While we are so exciting to get some sun on our skin and absorb that Vitamin D, it is important to look after your skin and wear sun cream to protect yourself from getting sunburnt or skin cancer.

We have created a step-by-step guide to achieve the perfect tanned look from a bottle, giving you tips and tricks for a streak free, seamless application.

Take a look:

Step 1 – Finding Your Perfect Self-Tan

If this is your first time self-tanning, you may want to opt for a gradual self-tan for a more natural glow.

We recommend the Garnier Summer Body Gradual Tan Moisturiser (on sale now for just €3.99 here) as it gives you a natural, sun-kissed look while also keeping your body moisturised.

Alternatively, Nivea and Dove also offer gradual tan moisturisers, both on offer at Boots now.

If you’re more experienced with fake tan, there are a range of products that you can try – from mousses to tanning waters.

From cult favourites such as Bondi Sands and St Tropez, to Irish owned brands like Dripping Gold and Cocoa Brown, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Step 2 – Prep

A hot, steamy shower the night before tan is always a good idea.

Exfoliate to get rid of any dry skin, and wash off any old tan to prep for a seamless application.

If you are shaving, remember to spend 6-10 seconds at the end of your shower under cold water to close your pores.

Once you’re out of the shower, moisturise your body and focus on the extra dry areas like elbows, knees, ankles and knuckles.

Step 3 – Application

Using a luxury tanning mit, apply your tan in circular motions – focusing on one area of your body at a time.

If you need to buff any noticeable streaks, use a kubuki brush to blend it out.

We also recommend using a tanning mist to apply tan to your face.

Once applied, leave tan on overnight to develop, or leave on for 6 to 8 hours before washing off.

Step 4 – Maintaining The Tan

Wash the tan off 6 to 8 hours after application.

Then, apply gradual moisturiser every morning to maintain your sunkissed for as long as possible.

If you need to top up, why not try one of the gradual moisturisers that contain tan in them?