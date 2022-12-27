You can now buy the viral hair blinger in Penneys

We have some good news for beauty lovers!

The viral hair blinger, which allows you to stamp cute gems into your hair, is now available to shop in Penneys.

The hair tool in popularity earlier this year, after Irish influencer Sophie Murray created a 90s inspired hairdo using it.

Her tutorial has been viewed over 8.8million times to date, with many recreating the look for festivals over the summer.

Sophie bought her hair blinger from Amazon, but you can now but it for a fraction of the price in Penneys.

It is available in stores now for just €10, so make sure you grab yours before it sells out!