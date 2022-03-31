Why you should wear SPF every day

SPF has been scientifically proven to reduce the early onset of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, and it also massively reduces your melanoma risk.

If you use acid products such as AHAs, BHAs and retinols, your skin will be more sensitive to sunlight and prone to damage, and therefore SPF is even more essential to your daily beauty regime.

For day-to-day use, choose a sunscreen with SPF of at least 30, and go for a higher one if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

You should apply SPF to your face and any other areas of exposed skin every single morning, and reapply it every couple of hours for maximum protection.

Apply your SPF before putting on your makeup. While some makeup products contain SPF, it is still important to put a suncream on underneath it to ensure your skin is fully protected

Don’t forget to apply an SPF product to your lips also, such as a lip balm containing sun protection.

Check out some of our favourite SPF products here.