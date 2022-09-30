What is skin cycling? Everything you need to know about the viral beauty trend

Skin cycling is the beauty trend everyone is talking about right now.

The method was coined by dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, who claims it can “transform” your skin – especially if you suffer from acne, rosacea, eczema, brown spots, sensitive skin, or mature skin.

Although skin cycling has been practiced by skincare professionals for years, it only recently became popular on TikTok.

The hashtag #skincycling has been used over 92.7million times on the app, and people are raving about how the skincare routine has helped to improve their skin.

We spoke to The Skin Nerd, aka Jennifer Rock, about the new viral beauty trend and the benefits it has on your skin.

The multi-award winning dermal facialist, skin tutor and bestselling author explained: “Skin cycling offers a structured approach to active cleansing, which prioritises the health of the skin barrier and periods of rest.”

The Skingredients founder continued: “Put simply, Skin Cycling works over a schedule of four nights. On night one, you would chemically exfoliate, on night two you would apply a retinoid product and you spend the next two nights ‘resting’ your skin and focusing on nourishing your skin barrier.”

“The two nights without active products are essential to let your skin recover and adjust to the active elements of your regime.”

“This trend is great for those who are new to active cleansing or those who may have overloaded their skin with too many actives. It encourages a more mindful approach to cleansing, which I believe is key to skin health,” Jennifer added.