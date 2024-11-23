What is ‘Icy eyes’ – the viral makeup explained

As the colder months roll in, makeup trends often shift toward cooler, frosty shades that match the wintery vibes of the season.

Enter icy eyes—a makeup trend that is making waves with its frosted, ethereal appeal.

Inspired by glistening snow, ice crystals, and winter wonderlands, icy eyes bring a wintry, magical touch to your makeup look with shimmering silvers, frosty blues, and iridescent whites.

Whether you’re prepping for a holiday party or simply want to channel the chill of the season, this trend is all about creating eyes that sparkle and shine with frosty glam.

If you’ve seen celebrities and makeup artists experimenting with silvery, glossy eye shadows or cool-toned liners and wondered how to incorporate this cool trend into your beauty routine, look no further.

What Is the Icy Eyes Trend?

Icy eyes are characterized by shimmering, cool-toned eyeshadows and liners in shades like frosty whites, metallic silvers, icy blues, pastel purples, and pearlescent neutrals.

The effect is a glamorous, otherworldly look, often achieved with products that have a glossy, dewy finish, rather than the matte textures that dominated makeup trends in previous years.

The trend embraces light-reflecting, sparkling textures that evoke the glimmer of ice, snow, and frost.

Think of it as the opposite of the warm, rich hues often associated with autumn and winter—icy eyes are fresh, cool, and luminous, creating an eye-catching, wintry glow that’s as modern as it is magical.

How to Achieve the Icy Eyes Look

The icy eyes trend may seem a bit daunting at first, but with the right shades and techniques, it’s easy to achieve a frosty, glamorous effect that complements any winter occasion.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you create the perfect icy eye look:

Start with a Luminous Base: Icy eyes are all about a fresh, glowing finish. Begin by prepping your eyelids with an eye primer to ensure the shadows stay in place all day or night. For an added icy effect, use a light-reflecting or illuminating primer. This will create a radiant base that enhances the shimmer of the shadows. Pick Your Color Palette: Icy eyes rely on cool-toned, light-reflecting shades. Choose shades that range from silvery whites, cool-toned blues, and frosty lilacs to metallic grays and shimmering silvers. A multi-dimensional, pearlized finish is key to making your eyes look frosty and radiant. Shimmery whites and silvers : These shades are the foundation of icy eyes. Look for shadows that have a pearlescent or metallic finish.

: These shades are the foundation of icy eyes. Look for shadows that have a pearlescent or metallic finish. Icy blues and purples : A soft, pastel blue or lavender will add a playful, ethereal vibe to the look. These shades catch the light beautifully and add an extra layer of coolness.

: A soft, pastel blue or lavender will add a playful, ethereal vibe to the look. These shades catch the light beautifully and add an extra layer of coolness. Glitters and frost: Finish the look with a touch of glitter or a sparkly topcoat to bring the “ice” factor to your eyes. These fine, reflective particles will mimic the sparkle of snow. Apply the Eyeshadow: Start by applying a soft, shimmery shade all over your eyelids. Use a light hand and layer the product to build the intensity. For a more impactful look, try a wet application technique—using a damp brush can help intensify the metallic shine of the shadows and create a smooth, even finish. Define the Crease: While the lid should have the bulk of the shimmer, add some depth by applying a matte or slightly shimmery cool-toned shade to the crease. A soft gray or taupe will work well for this purpose. Use a blending brush to seamlessly transition from the shimmer on your lids to the matte crease color. Frosted Inner Corners: Add extra sparkle by applying a light, frosty highlighter or shimmer to the inner corners of your eyes. This will brighten up the eyes and make them appear more awake, fresh, and luminous. Eyeliner and Mascara: For a more dramatic icy look, consider adding a metallic or silver eyeliner along the upper lash line or even the waterline. A subtle winged eyeliner or a tightline will help define the eyes without taking away from the frosty shadows.If you prefer a softer approach, you can opt for a lighter-colored eyeliner in white, silver, or even a cool pastel. Finish the look with a few coats of mascara, focusing on volume and length to make the eyes pop. You can also apply false lashes for added drama. Brows: Since icy eyes are the focal point of the look, keep your brows natural and well-groomed. A soft brow pencil or clear gel is all you need to keep your brows looking polished but not overpowering.

Why Icy Eyes Are a Winter Must-Try

Icy eyes are quickly becoming a go-to makeup trend for the winter months, and it’s easy to see why. Here are a few reasons why this cool-toned, frosty look is such a hit: