What is hemisqualane? Everything you need to know about the ‘game-changing’ hair and skincare ingredient

If you follow beauty trends, you may have heard of the hair and skincare ingredient hemisqualane.

Scientifically speaking, the lightweight oil is a non-polar hydrocarbon that is produced from the fermentation of sugar-based feedstock.

Beauty gurus have been raving about the game-changing ingredient, which hydrates, moisturizes and strengthens your skin and hair. It also helps to control frizzy, dry hair and prevents breakage.

For haircare, work a tiny bit of the product through damp, clean hair daily or as needed. A very small amount can also be applied to dry hair to control frizz.

If you’re adding the product to your skincare routine, apply a few drops into the palm of your hands and apply to your face.

Apply after cleansing or if using as part of a routine, apply after your water-based products and before a moisturiser.

One celebrity who is a huge fan of hemisqualane is Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Nes, who recently dropped their own beauty line JVN.

Speaking to ELLE about the brand’s signature ingredient, Jonathan explained: “Hemisqualane is a half-size squalane molecule made with sustainable biotech using fermented sugarcane.”

“The sugarcane is sustainably grown; they even use the gas from the fermentation to power the plant, which is incredible. Hemisqualane acts as a sustainable silicone alternative across the entire line.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JVN Hair (@jvnhair)

If you’re looking to add hemisqualane to your beauty regime, why not try The Ordinary’s 100% Plant Derived Hemi-Squalane?

This super affordable product, which can be used on your skin and hair, is just €5 here.