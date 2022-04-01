Wet-look hair is the hot beauty trend that the Kardashians already love

There’s no better feeling than just hopping out of the shower and having your hair feel healthy, clean and fresh, so it’s no wonder that the wet-hair look is popular.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have already turned the look into a fashion trend, and just in time for spring.

Kourtney, 42, sported the slicked back ‘do for the Oscars last weekend, looking sleek and refreshed.

The KUWTK alum elevated the look with some product to produce the smooth and shiny look.

Kim also sported a snatched wet-look ponytail during her recent appearance at the annual Vogue Forces of Fashion conference in New York.

The SKIMS founder, 41, dressed in an off-the-shoulder black bodycon dress paired with a gold chain choker to elevate her sleeked-back ponytail look.

The multi-hyphenate joined Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference for a spirited discussion about self-actualization and style #KimKardashian https://t.co/l5NR1EoiFB — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) March 23, 2022

If you’re wondering how to achieve this wet-look hair that is so adored by the Kardashian clan, you’re going to need a very good hair gel.

A water-based “styling gel” tends to have a wetter consistency, making it the perfect product to get the desired appearance.

Here’s how to get the perfect wet-hair look step-by-step, according to Glamour:

Make sure to slather lots of hair gel between your hands and run it through your hair from the roots to the ends. If you want an extra glow, add in some hair shine cream. Make sure to avoid any mousse, as it can make your hair look crispy and coarse. Take a wide-tooth comb and brush your hair out (FYI, it can be sticky). Part your hair as you wish⁠ — centre, side or completely slicked back. Make sure to keep your ponytail very taught before securing with a hair tie. Secure with bobby pins as you deem necessary.

Not only do the Kardashian sisters love this look, but so do our favourite beauty influencers. @lovelybryana tried out the look with some beautiful curls and made a tutorial for it on her YouTube channel.

Bry’s process is as follows: re-soak your damp hair with a brush dipped in water, apply a deep conditioning mask from root to ends, brush it through to loosen any tangles, smooth style gel through the hair to shape it, and finally, add curl defining gel to top off the wet-look finish.

At the end, make sure to brush through the hair on the top of your head so that it lies as smooth and flat as possible. And use some edge control to sculpt around your hairline.

It’s also smart to tie a scarf over your hair as it dries to keep it in place.

Actress Taylor Lashae was also spotted rocking a sporty slicked-back wet look, using products from Bumble & Bumble.

There is also always the low-maintenance approach, as favoured by model Kaia Gerber, who simply uses a comb to push back her wet strands.

Or if you want a more beachy and flowy take on the look, here’s how former Bachelorette Joelle Fletcher did it.

Celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Emma Willis, who created Joelle’s look, said: “This style is a great way to add a sexy va-va-voom to your overall look and it’s actually not that hard to achieve.”

“The straight-from-the-beach look is the perfect vibe to dress up any summer style.”

“Once you’ve curled individual small sections [using a narrow tong like the Babyliss Pro Dial, £40] all over, apply a generous amount of UNITE’s Elevate Mousse, £16.49, from root to ends.”

“Then coat the top layer of your hair with Oribe’s Glow Wax, £48, for a wet look finish.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis Makeup & Hair (@emmawillishmu)