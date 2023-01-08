Veganuary 2023: 10 must-have vegan beauty products to try this month

Veganuary is an annual challenge that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January.

If you’re looking to make a small but important change in your life, why not start by trying out some vegan beauty products?

We’ve listed some of our favourite vegan skincare, makeup, and haircare products.

Take a look:

Skin Proud Face Melt Cleansing Balm

Skin Proud is a PETA approved, vegan, cruelty free brand that is super affordable.

One of our favourite products from the brand is the Face Melt gentle hydrating cleansing balm.

It cleanses, refines pores and hydrates the skin without stripping moisture for nourished and plumper looking skin.

The balm is made with a hyaluronic hydrating complex, replenishing ceramide and nourishing coconut oil and shea butter, and it will melt your makeup off your face.

You can buy it for €12.25 here.

Kinvara Skincare Eye Wow! Serum

Kinvara Skincare is an award-winning, powered by plants skincare brand that is 100% Irish, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Each Kinvara formulation contains ingredients rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, minerals and amazing active ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

The award-winning Kinvara Eye Wow! Eye Serum contains 12 plant extracts blended together in a cold process formula to help target dark circles, fine lines, puffiness, hydration and comfort.

Shop it for €29.95 here.

Skingredients Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF 50 PA+++

Skingredients is an Irish range of award-winning, active-led, results-driven skincare products, created by Jennifer Rock.

The brand is entirely fragrance-free and does not contain synthetic scents or essential oils, as well as vegan and cruelty-free.

This multi award-winning, broad-spectrum SPF will protect your skin and lightly moisturise, while imparting a dewy finish and peachy tint..

Buy it for €57 here.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

The RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is one of our all-time favourite beauty products.

It enhances the look of lashes, protects them against breakage, while also improving their health, flexibility and strength.

The award-winning serum is vegan friendly and cruelty-free, and is also free from parabens, Phthalates, BHT, Gluten and oil.

The product is currently on sale for €82.16 here.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

The Hollywood Flawless Filter is one of Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular products.

The award-winning, vegan product blurs, smooths and illuminates your skin to give it a gorgeous glow.

It is available in 12 shades, and you can buy the product here.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

The Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm went viral last year.

The vegan and cruelty-free product is like a lip balm, lip plumper and lip gloss all in one, and it comes in eight stunning shades.

It leaves your lips looking softer, smoother and more full while also feeling nourished and conditioned.

Our personal favourite shade of the product is ‘Slip’, which you can buy for €40 in Brown Thomas.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Liquid Lights Pink Lite Blush

Sculpted by Aimee’s Liquid Lights Pink Lite Blush is a glowing soft pink blush that leaves skin looking bright and dewy.

The vegan-friendly and cruelty-free product is buildable and blendable, and will leave your cheeks looking super pretty.

Buy it here for €14.

Kash Beauty Eyeshadow Palette – Crystal Nights

All of Kash Beauty’s products are 100% vegan friendly. This stunning eyeshadow palette is inspired by the gleam of semi-precious gems such as amethyst and jade, as well as all the glitter of the festive period. It features nine luxe shades ranging from deep, warm mattes to high-shine metallics. Shop the palette for €29.95 here. Colour WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray The Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a heat-activated, anti-humidity spray designed for all hair types. The vegan and cruelty free hair mist acts as an invisible waterproof cloak over the hair, seeking to repel moisture and minimise the look of flyaways. The bestselling product promotes long-lasting sleek and glass-like hair, and we absolutely love it! Shop the mist PLUS a free mini Dream Filter for €32 from TRND BTY here. VeganTan VeganTan, as the name suggests, is vegan and proud! It was created to provide an affordable fake tan alternative to customers that is Vegan Society approved, made from sustainable packaging, and is better for the skin by being packed full of natural ingredients instead of synthetic ones. All their products are Certified Vegan, Leaping Bunny Approved, Ethically Certified and Guaranteed Irish. The Winter Wondertan Dark Set is currently on sale for just €17.49 here.