Top tips for long-lasting makeup while wearing face masks

Although we are not wearing makeup as frequently in recent months, we occasionally get all dolled up for our trips to the supermarket or for our 5km walks – any excuse!

Goss.ie spoke exclusively to Irish makeup artist Molly Thompson-Tubridy, who shared her top tips for long-lasting looks that are face mask friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly- MUA (@mollytt_mua)

The New York based MUA said: “Like most people, the makeup vs mask battle is a struggle and ‘maskne’ is always a risk! A lot of people have decided to do their usual makeup routine from the eyes up, leaving everything under the mask bare, or to just drop makeup altogether!”

“For me, I love having a full face done for any occasion (even a zoom call to my mum, false lashes are applied!) So, here are my tips and recommended products for makeup that is long-lasting and will stand the test of the mask.”

“One of my biggest tips is, the less applied the better (not your typical less is more situation). For example, my number one product I use is the IT Cosmetics CC Cream, I haven’t worn a full coverage foundation in over two years because of this product.”

“What I love about IT CC cream is that all you need is a small amount dabbed over the face with either a buffer brush or a beauty blender. This product is full coverage without the feeling of caking a layer onto your face, and it blends into the skin beautifully.”

“From there, I apply the usual amount of concealer to highlight under my eyes (I use the Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer in Bavarian Cream – the most full coverage concealer I’ve used!).”

“I like to avoid adding more concealer on areas that my mask will cover, you run the risk of transferring the product onto the mask! Before setting my skin, I apply my next favourite product, Cloud Paint by Glossier.”

“I use the shade Puff and I dab it into the sides of my cheeks and up my temples, bringing product in an upwards motion gives your face a natural lift, and you also won’t be hiding this gorgeous product under a mask.”

“Setting the skin is key for a long-lasting effect, and I always recommend clients use a translucent loose powder, my favourite one to use is the RCMA ‘no-colour powder’ which you can get on BeautyBay!”

“With a large brush I swipe the product over my forehead and temples, while pressing the product more directly onto areas that would get oily (with the mask I have noticed the whole bottom half of my face get more dewy as the day goes on, so I like to ‘set’ the whole area with a layer of this loose powder).”

“This isn’t as intense as ‘baking’ but I leave it on for about a minute; this helps lock in all the product and helps you create the long-lasting effect!”

“I am a huge fan of lip gloss but a mask and gloss is the same as a windy day, it just doesn’t work! But, the solution to this is the NYX Shine Loud Pro Pigment Lip Shine, this dual product creates a deep colour while also locking in its pigment and shine so there is no transfer!”

“If you want a matte look though I love to use the NYX Slim Lip Pencil all over the lips, this product doesn’t bleed and it lasts for hours! A top tip for this is to brush some loose powder over your lips (not too much to avoid drying them out) to help set the product!”

“One tip I always give is when doubling up on your masks, use a disposable (one use) as your first one, any product that does transfer will be going onto a mask that you won’t need to wash!”