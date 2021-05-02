We've rounded up the cutest hair trends for summer 2021

Top 10 hairstyles for this summer – according to TikTok

Summer is finally here!

As the days get warmer, we are so excited to ditch our winter wardrobes and get ready for days in the sun.

To take your summer looks to the next level, we have rounded up the top ten hairstyles taking over TikTok at the moment – so you can perfect your skills for the return of outdoor dining, beer gardens, BBQs and more.

Check out the best hair trends for summer 2021 – according to TikTok:

Heatless beach-curls

Want to achieve the perfect beach waves without the heat damage? Then this trend is perfect for you!

Using a dressing gown belt (yes, you read that right!), TikTok stars have been creating stunning, effortless curls.

Mini Plait trend

Adding mini little plaits to your hair is definitely the cutest 2021 summer trend!

It’s an easy way to jazz up your hair, and the result is gorgeous.

Bubble pigtails

These fun bubble pigtails are a summer go-to!

To achieve this look, tie your hair into low ponytails, then take another bobbin and tie it a couple of inches further down your ponytail.

Using your fingers, tease the space between the first hair band and the second to loosen it into more of a bubble shape – and repeat another few inches down.

Sleeked back braided pony

This sleeked back braided pony gives us major Kim K vibes!

It’s the perfect way to keep your hair off your face during the hotter weather, while still looking effortlessly flawless.

Claw clip pull back

Another super easy look to achieve is the claw clip hairstyle.

The claw clip is a must-have accessory, and this look takes just seconds to achieve.

Simply twist your hair around your finger, and secure with the clip.

Space buns

Space buns are such a cute style for the summer.

You can tie your hair fully up in the buns, or else opt for a half-up, half-down style.

Messy bun

Let’s face it, you can never go wrong with messy buns during an season of the year.

This quick and easy hairstyle will disguise any bad hair days.

Pigtail braids

This look is super simple to achieve, and will add a bit of fun to your summer looks.

Simply tie your hair into two high pigtails, plait them, and secure with a bobbin at the end.

Braid pull back

We are obsessed with this look!

TikTok queen herself Charli D’Amelio is also a big fan of these super cute braids!

90’s inspired butterfly clips

Another must-have accessory this summer is a pack of butterfly clips.

They will add a pop of colour to any look, and are a simple way of spicing up your hairdo.