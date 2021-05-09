Top 10 budget friendly makeup products

Here are our top picks for great products at an affordable price

Makeup can be pricey, but some brands offer affordable products that work a treat.

Just in time for summer, we’ve rounded up our favourite budget friendly makeup products so you can achieve stunning looks at a bargain price.

Take a look:

1: The Ordinary’s High-Coverage Formula Foundation

The Ordinary’s High-Coverage Formula Foundation retails for €6.99 at Boots here.

This foundation is available in 21 shades and contains SPF 15, leaving your skin looking flawless while also protecting it from harmful from UVB rays.

2. Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer

This vegan concealer has a formula that is buildable, and effortlessly covers and conceals blemishes and dark circles for a flawlessly smooth base.

The concealer is high coverage and comes in over 10 shades, and is for sale for €5.79 here.

3: Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Oil Control Setting Powder

Available in 10 shades, including translucent, this powder is a fan favourite.

This lightweight powder ensures for flawless complexion, and can be worn alone or on top of foundation to help set your look.

The powder is available for €8.99 here.

4. Rimmel London Natural Bronzing Powder Bronzer – Sun Bronze

This natural summer shimmer Bronzer is a light, natural looking bronzing powder that combines colour and protection by having an SPF 15.

The bronzer has up to 10 hours wear, a soft and easy to blend texture and retails for €7.99 here.

5. Sleek Makeup Face Form Blush

This blush contains superfine micronized powder pigments to give users a long lasting colour, offering a second skin effect and weightless feeling.

This blush comes in various different colours for just €5.99 here.

6. NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator Glowy Highlighter

This liquid highlight formula can be used as a foundation base or over cheekbones, décolletage, and cupids bow for a natural-looking radiance.

This liquid highlight is available in four light-catching shades for €10.50 here.

7. L’Oreal Paris Brow Artist Eyebrow Pencil

L’Oréal Paris’ Brow Artist Eyebrow Pencil comes in the shades blonde, brunette and dark brunette. To achieve the perfect brow, draw and intensify with the coloured pencil, shape with the soft brush tip to discipline your arch and then fix your brow look with the clear wax based formula. The product retails for €7.49 here. 8. Rimmel London Extra Super Lash Lengthening Mascara The clump free formula of this mascara allows for a buildable technique. The must have everyday beauty essential is for sale for €6.99 here. 9. NYX Professional Makeup Lip Liner Pencil This creamy lip liner comes in 41 shades and has a long-wearing formula. The liner goes on easily, resists bleeding and and is super affordable at just €4.25 here. 10. NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream This lip cream gives off a gorgeous creamy colour and sets to a stunning Matte finish. The cream is extremely durable and is available in 33 shades for €8.00 here.