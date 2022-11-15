Ad
This Zara perfume is a dupe for Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium

Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent is a very popular perfume.

It is described as a captivating floral gourmand scent, twisted with an overdose of black coffee, for a shot of adrenaline.

The signature black coffee accord is paired with sensual vanilla, enriched by the softness of white flowers and orange blossom, against a base of patchouli and comforting white musk.

A 90ml bottle of the perfume is usually €125, but you can get it for €115 in Boots now.

@marjmaroket

YSL Black Opium dupe! #fragrance #perfume

♬ Dreamy – Instrumental – Zachary Bynum

But if the perfume is slightly out of your price point, then we’ve found a perfect dupe for you.

Zara’s ‘Gardenia’ is described as “a gripping fragrance of captivating and silky white flower”, which “adds voluptuousness to the scent of orange blossom and coffee, within a fruity universe of peach and raspberry”.

An 100ml bottle of Gardenia costs just €12.17, and you can buy it here.

Have you tried this viral dupe yet?

@drericamulh

too niche? #dupe #blackopium #zaragardenia #ignoremyeyelash

♬ umm.. yeah – safetyncts

