This viral Fenty Beauty product is currently on sale

We have some good news for fans of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand.

There is currently a massive sale on their website, meaning you can save some serious cash on some of their bestselling products.

This includes the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, which went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

According to the Fenty Beauty website, the lip product goes on glossy and leaves behind a soft tint, delivering instant hydration for an effortless, low-maintenance look.

It comes in four stunning shades: Berry Banger, Strawberry Sangria, Zesty Bestie and Mai Type.

The product usually costs €‌33 but it is currently €‌25 in the sale, which ends tonight.

The Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain only recently came back in stock, and it’s already selling out fast.

It is now sold out in the shades Berry Banger, Strawberry Sangria and Mai Type, but you can still grab the gorgeous Zesty Bestie shade in the sale.

